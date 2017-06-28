Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The Maori Party will ratify a deal with One Pacific that it hopes will broaden its support base today.

Under the deal the party will give seven list seats to the pan-Pacific party.

The two groups are meeting in Auckland.

Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell is also set to announce a Pacific immigration policy this afternoon.

Speaking before the event party president Tuku Morgan said that the events of the so-called Dawn Raids of the 1970s still lingered in Pacific communities.