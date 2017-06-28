Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The Maori Party will ratify a deal with One Pacific that it hopes will broaden its support base today.
Under the deal the party will give seven list seats to the pan-Pacific party.
The two groups are meeting in Auckland.
Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell is also set to announce a Pacific immigration policy this afternoon.
Speaking before the event party president Tuku Morgan said that the events of the so-called Dawn Raids of the 1970s still lingered in Pacific communities.
Mr Morgan said while Pacific people had traditionally voted Labour, the Maori Party would be targeting the vote based on shared values, whakapapa (family links) and history.
