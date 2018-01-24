'The Maori language belongs to everyone' - Shane Jones takes swipe at Bill English over saving te reo

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has taken a swipe at Bill English at Ratana celebrations, saying the Maori language belongs to everyone.

Last week the National Party leader said te reo can only be saved by Maori families willing to speak it.

And yesterday Mr English reiterated his comments, saying the Government couldn't be relied upon to save the language.

Mr Jones today spoke to the gathering at Ratana Pa, in Te Reo Maori and English.

"Please remind Bill English that the Maori language belongs to everyone. It is not just some one else's language. That is the native reo of our motu," Mr Jones said.

Mr English's comments follow the publishing of a controversial book Killing Te Reo Maori, that claims an over-emphasis on pronunciation is ruining the language.

The author, Professor Paul Moon, says that without practical applications for the language, like the English language commands, te reo is doomed to die.

Professor Moon's comments have been rebuffed by a number of prominent Maori journalists and public servants through #letssharegoodtereostories.

However, Mr English also said he he was optimistic the language would survive.