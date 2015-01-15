 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Maori Public Health organisation is urging the government to support communities to decrease sugary drink consumption, after a damning study from Waikato University showed New Zealand's high sugar levels in drinks. 

Fizzy drink

Hapai Te Hauora said in a statement today the government needs to "step up to protect commiunities". 

It comes after research from the University of Waikato that studied the sugar content of non-alcoholic beverages across NZ, the UK, Australia and Canada, with New Zealand landing a dismal last place health-wise in almost all categories researched.

"We compared the nutritional content, particularly focusing on the sugar content of beverages. The interesting find is that New Zealand basically has the highest sugar content across the majority of categories compared to other countries," researcher Dr Lynne Chepulis told 1 NEWS.  

Hapai Te Hauora campaign manager Kera Sherwood-O'Regan was not surprised by the findings.

The health issues related to high-sugar drink consumption spurred the organisation to conduct a 'Ditch the Fizz' month, where challengers forgo sugary drinks for the month of January.

"What we're seeing in our campaign is that many whanau are absolutely hooked on these drinks; suffering headaches and withdrawal symptoms while trying to give them up," Ms Kera said. 

"These drinks that can do so much harm are all around the place, in stores, on bill boards and shop fronts; represented as some kind of essential component of the kiwi summer."

"This really highlights the need for stronger regulation at the central government level, as well as community-based policies to support whanau who want to make positive choices for their health."

A 1 NEWS Facebook poll showed 416 respondents agreed that manufacturers should be taxed more for producing sugary drinks, compared to 104 who disagreed. 

Related

Health

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority investigates after seaplane cruises under Auckland Harbour Bridge

01:50
2
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies


00:24
3
Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

00:28
4
Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille saw Strasbourg's keeper stretchered off.

Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

5
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 