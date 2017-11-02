 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Many smokefree prisoners relapse after release - study finds

share

Source:

NZN

Prisoners who quit cigarettes while in prison do not get the support to stay smokefree once they are released, according to new research.

The scheme in Japan was launched in September and has already encouraged four people to quit smoking.

Source: 1 NEWS

A team of medical students from the University of Otago conducted a study, which showed that many prisoners relapse after release, and the results have been published in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

The findings are in line with international research, says Professor Richard Edwards, from the Department of Public Health at the university.

New Zealand prisons were made smokefree in 2011.

"This study was small in scale, but it threw up some interesting findings that are worthy of more in-depth exploration," Prof Edwards said.

Medical student Sarah Twine said prisoners told them that returning to social settings where smoking was common was difficult.

"For some, the stress of reintegration was a factor," she said.

Hapai Te Hauora (Maori Public Health) chief executive Lance Norman says Maori are still three times more likely to suffer from tobacco dependency.

"A great deal of tobacco dependence stems from stress - stress from socio-economic hardship like housing and unemployment," he said.

"We may see quite different results if these stressors were better addressed in the reintegration period."

He said the research findings are not surprising.

"It's great to have research like this that confirms that we need to be thinking about continuity of care."

·        

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:49
1
The Seven Sharp hosts had a revealing look back at their teen years, after two Kiwi 16-year-olds won bronze at the Olympics.

'I got a sniff you were up to something' - Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry release each other's teen pictures

00:15
2
Scott Higginbotham was shown a red card as Melbourne strolled to a 45-19 win.

Reds skipper sent off for shoulder charge in season opening loss to Rebels

04:45
3
Hundereds of happy campers gathered at Tapawera for their national rally.

Rhythm and Vines for retirees - Motorhome national rally party scene for generation 'gold card'

00:29
4
Rob Thompson took off and left the Blues defenders for dead scoring an excellent try in his side's 41-34 win in Dunedin.

Highlanders sting Blues with mesmerising set play, Rob Thompson scores sensational double in gripping Highlanders win

00:11
5
Jocelyne Larocque refused to wear her medal after being awarded it during the ceremony.

Sour Canadian ice hockey player refuses to wear Olympic silver medal after agonising loss to USA

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 