 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Many NZ air traffic controllers performing roles without certainty of toilet breaks, union tells Select Committee

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Many air traffic controllers (ATCs) in New Zealand are completing shifts without the certainty of a regular toilet break, the union representing them has told the Education and Workforce Select Committee today.

Plane

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) represents nearly every air traffic controller in the country and said changes to the proposed Employment Relations Amendment Bill (ERA Bill) were "safety-critical" to allow air traffic control staff a break, the Select Committee has heard.

The NZALPA said proposed legislation could require air traffic controllers to work without any breaks for up to 9.5 hours.

NZALPA President and international airline pilot Tim Robinson said that air traffic is widely recognised as one of the most stressful occupations in the world with the highest need for mental alertness and restricting the ability for air traffic controllers from having "normal" breaks like other workers is irresponsible and unsafe.

He said the lack of breaks could lead to a serious incident or accident.

"Many ATCs, particularly those based at regional airports, are often solo controllers working the shift by themselves. This means that they have the sole duty to ensure that the aerodrome and surrounding airspace remains safe," Mr Robinson said. 

"While many of these regional airports would seem to have relatively low levels of aircraft movement, ATC's must maintain continuous visual watch throughout the duration of their shift, and often have to respond to unexpected and sometimes urgent situations involving the safety of aircraft."

The proposed ERA Bill excludes those employed in "essential service", including air traffic controllers, from mandatory meal and rest breaks.

The proposed ERA Bill reflects the wording of the current legislation, NZALPA is calling for it to be amended to allow ATCs the same meal and rest breaks as other workers.

NZAPLPA pressed the Select Committee to consider the safety impacts of excluding air traffic controllers from mandatory breaks.

"In many comparable jurisdictions such as Canada, every control tower is routinely staffed by more than one person.  In many countries in the European Union it is a legal requirement to have more than one person on duty following fatal accidents in the past."

"Does New Zealand have to wait for a major accident to occur in order to highlight the need for proper rest and meal breaks to be legislated?" Mr Robinson asked.  

Related

Travel

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reportedly to undergo heart surgery, won't be able to attend daughter's wedding to Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is scheduled to go under the knife in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Most read: Ashburton company selling collectables shuts doors after dozens of complaints

After customers of Cemented H told of missed orders and undelivered refunds, company suspends orders.

03:57
Sunday’s Jehan Casinader interviewed the religious leader before he died, and says the community will adapt to go on without him.

Gloriavale: Death of Christian community’s leader will create ‘power vacuum’ with 12 ‘shepherds’ vying to take charge

The West Coast community is in mourning after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday. TVNZ1 Sunday's Jehan Casinader analyses what will happen next.

04:36
Auckland University’s Damon Salesa suggests solutions to the crisis that has around four in 10 Pacific people in NZ living in crowded homes.

Overcrowding of Pacific people in NZ houses worse than statistics suggest, expert says

'In Samoa or Tonga you live in a complex ... in NZ you are pushed into a three bedroom," Auckland University's Damon Salesa told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 