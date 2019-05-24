Manurewa High School students asked to provide proof of immunisation as 300 sent home due to measles outbreak

Manurewa High School is Auckland has asked for proof of immunisation, as 300 students were sent home today due to a measles outbreak.

The school released a statement on Facebook today outlining why the students had been sent home.

"Manurewa High School has had 13 cases to date of students who have had the measles and cases are increasing every day.

"This has resulted in 300 students being sent home, some staff being tested for immunity against measles, school and community activities being postponed.

"Therefore, the Board of Trustees have decided for Health and Safety reasons that all students must provide proof of their MMR immunisation status," the statement reads.

Source: 1 NEWS

It goes on to say that students who have not been immunised won't be allowed to return to school until Monday and to inform the school they will not be coming in because "you are not immunised”.

The school says it will be working with Counties Manukau Health Services to offer immunisation to students over the next two weeks.