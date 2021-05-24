Manslaughter change laid over Auckland man's death from moving van

A person has been charged in connection to the death of an Auckland man who fell from a moving vehicle, leading to his death three months ago.

Kimleang Youn Source: Supplied

Kimleang Youn fell out of the van while it was travelling on Robertson Road in Māngere, Auckland on April 28 and died.

The silver Toyota Alphard fled the scene but was recovered by police last month.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter. He's expected to appear before the Manukau District Court this morning, according to police.

Detective Senior Sergent Kepal Richard thanked the efforts of police who have “worked tirelessly on this investigation”.

“We hope the arrest offers Mr Youn’s family some degree of comfort.”