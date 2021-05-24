TODAY |

Manslaughter change laid over Auckland man's death from moving van

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been charged in connection to the death of an Auckland man who fell from a moving vehicle, leading to his death three months ago. 

Kimleang Youn Source: Supplied

Kimleang Youn fell out of the van while it was travelling on Robertson Road in Māngere, Auckland on April 28 and died. 

The silver Toyota Alphard fled the scene but was recovered by police last month. 

A 41-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter. He's expected to appear before the Manukau District Court this morning, according to police. 

Detective Senior Sergent Kepal Richard thanked the efforts of police who have “worked tirelessly on this investigation”. 

“We hope the arrest offers Mr Youn’s family some degree of comfort.” 

CCTV footage released in June, showed the van carrying at least three people at the BP Connect on Fanshawe Street in central Auckland, around three hours after the incident unfolded. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Thousands of foreign workers allowed to stay in NZ as essential skills visas extended
2
Shots fired, car torched in Auckland amid gang tensions
3
Wife stands by Melbourne man accused of 'disgusting' public sex acts
4
Farmers around NZ protesting lack of consultation on environmental regulations
5
Two women confused after being released from MIQ after a day, then brought back
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing July 16: Police reveal fears on the frontline

Hundreds of Wellingtonians rally in support of transgender community

Heavy rain, flooding forecast for West Coast, strong winds in other parts of NZ
03:35

Nine out of 10 Kiwis won't leave note if they hit a parked car - survey