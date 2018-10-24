Man's jaw broken in 'unprovoked attack' while walking his dog in Auckland

A man has suffered a broken jaw after being attacked while walking his dog in Auckland last weekend.

Police say on Sunday June 2, the victim was walking his dog at the Kakamatua Inlet in Cornwallis around 10.30am.

They say at this time his dog ran toward two boys who also had a dog with them.

"As the victim bent down to place a lead on his dog, a male who was with the boys approached him and kicked him in the head, knocking the man unconscious in an unprovoked attack before leaving the scene," police say.

The man received a broken jaw and required treatment in hospital.

Police are appealing for sightings of the man who was with the two boys.

He is described as Caucasian, around 40 years of age, with dark hair and a heavy build.

One of the boys was around 8-10 years of age and both boys had blond hair.

The dog accompanying them is described as a golden curly-haired dog, similar to a Labradoodle breed.