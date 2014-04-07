Man's indecent act conviction for photographing girls on Nelson beach quashed

A man who was caught taking photos of bikini-clad girls on a beach in Nelson has had his conviction quashed by the Supreme Court.

On the morning of 23 January 2016, Graham Rowe was discovered taking photos of three young girls on Kaiteriteri beach.

He was crouched behind a campervan, and was using a zoom lens to capture the images.

A jury in the Nelson District Court found Mr Rowe guilty of doing an indecent act with intent to insult.

He was sentenced to 120 hours community service and six months supervision.

But, the Supreme Court found that Mr Rowe had no intention of distributing the images or of using them to offend anyone.