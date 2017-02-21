 

Man's hand remains 'just' attached after Dunedin machete attack

A man's hand was only "just" left hanging after an alleged machete attack near Dunedin this morning.

Senior Sergeant Alastair Dickie says things went from bad to worse and the man lost a lot of blood.
Source: Stuff

Fairfax reported the hand was still attached to his body, but only just, after the incident just before 12pm today.

Senior Sergeant Alastair Dickie said police had received reports of a person having their hand cut off with a machete in Taieri.

"It seems there were some domestic overtones to it, the parties knew each other," he said.

"Things got a bit heated and went from bad to worse."

Mr Dickie said the injury was "fairly serious", with the man needing to be flown to Dunedin hospital.

"He was losing a lot of blood."

A man outside the house was arrested over the attack.

The Otago Daily Times said the arrested man was 33-years-old, had blood smeared across his face and a tribal tattoo on his neck.

A police cordon was reported to be around the Taieri Mouth Rd property.

