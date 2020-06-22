TODAY |

Man's hand cut off in daylight attack at Bay of Plenty petrol station

A man's hand was cut off in a serious assault at a Bay of Plenty petrol station that also saw him receive serious head injuries.

The attack took place on the forecourt of the Gull service station at Tāneatua, a small town near Whakatāne, at around 2.30pm yesterday.

A 27-year-old man was badly hurt, police confirmed today.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police say they don't believe there's any risk to the wider public, despite the brazen daylight attack taking place in a public space.

People who either witnessed the attack or saw a black Great Wall ute in Tāneatua or Rūātoki are asked to contact police.

Information can be provided on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 200621/9344.

