Man's hand cut off in daylight attack at Bay of Plenty petrol station

A man's hand was cut off in a serious assault at a Bay of Plenty petrol station that also saw him receive serious head injuries.

The Gull petrol station at Tāneatua. Source: Google Maps

The attack took place on the forecourt of the Gull service station at Tāneatua, a small town near Whakatāne, at around 2.30pm yesterday.

A 27-year-old man was badly hurt, police confirmed today.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police say they don't believe there's any risk to the wider public, despite the brazen daylight attack taking place in a public space.

People who either witnessed the attack or saw a black Great Wall ute in Tāneatua or Rūātoki are asked to contact police.