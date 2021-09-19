Man's extraordinary bush survival tale after fall near Nelson

More than a million people go tramping every year in Aotearoa.
Most return home safely but each year, there are also more than 500 who need rescuing.
John Tame is one of them - he found himself lost and injured in the middle of Nelson’s Kahurangi National Park after a bad fall.
John was so hypothermic after two freezing nights out in the open that he started hallucinating.
The rescuers who winched him to safety in a chopper say he was close to death.
This week at 7.30pm on Rātapu (Sunday), John’s extraordinary tale of luck, survival and last-minute rescue.
John Tame Source: Sunday