Man's extraordinary bush survival tale after fall near Nelson

More than a million people go tramping every year in Aotearoa.

Most return home safely but each year, there are also more than 500 who need rescuing.

John Tame is one of them - he found himself lost and injured in the middle of Nelson’s Kahurangi National Park after a bad fall.

John was so hypothermic after two freezing nights out in the open that he started hallucinating.

The rescuers who winched him to safety in a chopper say he was close to death.

This week at 7.30pm on Rātapu (Sunday), John’s extraordinary tale of luck, survival and last-minute rescue.

John Tame Source: Sunday