Man's death outside Papatoetoe business is 'unexplained' — police

Source:  1 NEWS

A man's death outside a Papatoetoe petrol station in Auckland this morning is being treated as unexplained, police say.

Police at the scene of a death on East Tamaki Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene at East Tamaki Road just after 5am.

The Z Energy service station has since been cordoned off and a white tarpaulin was seen on the forecourt area.

The body has since been removed from the scene, police say.

Police say they're working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. 

A post-mortem is expected to be done early next week. 

New Zealand
Auckland
