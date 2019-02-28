Man's death in Auckland being treated as 'unexplained' by police

Police are investigating an "unexplained death" at an address in Onehunga, Auckland last night.

A 74-year-old man died at a property on Felix Street shortly after 9pm.

In a statement police say they are, "trying to establish the circumstances around the man's death and are treating it as unexplained at this stage."

Police are speaking to a 77-year-old man who is assisting with inquiries.

A scene examination is being carried out and a scene guard is in place.

A post mortem is expected to take place over the coming days.