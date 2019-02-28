TODAY |

Man's death in Auckland being treated as 'unexplained' by police

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Police are investigating an "unexplained death" at an address in Onehunga, Auckland last night.

A 74-year-old man died at a property on Felix Street shortly after 9pm.

In a statement police say they are, "trying to establish the circumstances around the man's death and are treating it as unexplained at this stage."

Police are speaking to a 77-year-old man who is assisting with inquiries.

A scene examination is being carried out and a scene guard is in place.

A post mortem is expected to take place over the coming days.

Police are not seeking anyone else over the death but anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time is urged to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of two police officers.
A file image of two police officers. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
2
The twister can be seen across farmland in Paraite.
Eyewitness captures footage of destructive New Plymouth tornado
3
Tornado strikes New Plymouth, injuring one person and damaging house
4
Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth.
Eddie Jones demands World Rugby get consistent with tackle ruling, labels Scott Barrett's red card 'ridiculous'
5
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.
Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A map showing the Geonet reports from a magnitude-5.2 earthquake near Motueka.

Magnitude 5.2 quake near Nelson felt in New Plymouth and Christchurch
Richard Francois and Arthur Taylor are calling on the Government to reverse the ban.

Human rights lawyer, ex-inmate urge Government to give prisoners back the right to vote

Fonterra forecasts up to $675 million loss for financial year

generic

Auckland Transport's $4.5 million plan could mean 8000 cameras watching the city