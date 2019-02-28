Man's death in Auckland being treated as 'unexplained' by police

Police are investigating an "unexplained death" at an address in Onehunga, Auckland last night.
A 74-year-old man died at a property on Felix Street shortly after 9pm.
In a statement police say they are, "trying to establish the circumstances around the man's death and are treating it as unexplained at this stage."
Police are speaking to a 77-year-old man who is assisting with inquiries.
A scene examination is being carried out and a scene guard is in place.
A post mortem is expected to take place over the coming days.
Police are not seeking anyone else over the death but anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time is urged to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.