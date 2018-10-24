Man's death following disorder incident near Whakatāne being treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man's death following an incident on Christmas Eve near Whakatāne.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to a disorder incident at a Nukuhou property at about 5pm on December 24, police say.

Three men were transported to hospital, two with serious injuries and one with critical injuries.

Police say the man who was critically injured, aged in his 40s, died of his injuries on December 26.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on 20 January.