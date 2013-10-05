Man's car and phone stolen after he was attacked at Auckland motel

Source:
A man was left injured after being assaulted by a group of people who also took his phone and car from a motel in the Auckland suburb of Epsom this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the stolen car, a grey Audi 3.0 QUATTR Saloon, with the registration HZM895, since 8.30am this morning.
Police say when they arrived a the motel just after 9.30am they discovered the 34-year-old man had sustained several injuries as a result of a serious assault.
A group is alleged to have attacked the man, taking his phone and then leaving the motel in his car at about 8.30am.
Police are also appealing for any information which might help identify the alleged offenders - three woman and a large Polynesian man.
