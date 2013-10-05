Man's car and phone stolen after he was attacked at Auckland motel

A man was left injured after being assaulted by a group of people who also took his phone and car from a motel in the Auckland suburb of Epsom this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the stolen car, a grey Audi 3.0 QUATTR Saloon, with the registration HZM895, since 8.30am this morning.

Police say when they arrived a the motel just after 9.30am they discovered the 34-year-old man had sustained several injuries as a result of a serious assault.

A group is alleged to have attacked the man, taking his phone and then leaving the motel in his car at about 8.30am.