Man's body recovered by police from Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The body of a man has been recovered by police from Muriwai Beach on Auckland's west coast.

In a statement police say the discovery of the body was reported to them at around 7am today.

They say the body has now been recovered and a formal identification processes are still being carried out.

They say they "believe it is the man we have been searching for in recent days" and they are "working to support the family of the missing man through this tragic event".

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Muriwai beach (file picture). Source: istock.com
