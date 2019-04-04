TODAY |

Man's body at Manawatu property prompts police investigation

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the grounds of a home in Bunnythorpe near Palmerston North last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said this afternoon while formal identification is still to be carried out, police believe they know the identity of the man and they're working to speak with his family.

Police secured the scene overnight and the area is cordoned off.

A scene examination took place today and will continue tomorrow, Mr Sheridan said.

Scene guards are in place and will remain overnight, he said.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Two-year-old dead after accident involving motorbike and five cyclists in Palmerston North
2
Body found after search for nine-year-old whitebaiter who was swept into river
3
Metallica postpones New Zealand tour while vocalist undergoes treatment for addiction
4
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
5
Greta Thunberg hits back at world leaders - including Trump - who mocked her
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Body found after search for nine-year-old whitebaiter who was swept into river

Corruption complaint at Immigration NZ being investigated

No further action against Auckland homeopath after Ministry warns him about using the title 'doctor'
00:20

Two-year-old dead after accident involving motorbike and five cyclists in Palmerston North