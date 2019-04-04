Man's body at Manawatu property prompts police investigation

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the grounds of a home in Bunnythorpe near Palmerston North last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said this afternoon while formal identification is still to be carried out, police believe they know the identity of the man and they're working to speak with his family.

Police secured the scene overnight and the area is cordoned off.

A scene examination took place today and will continue tomorrow, Mr Sheridan said.