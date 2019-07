A body has been found near the grounds of a New Plymouth school this afternoon.

Police say they're investigating the unexplained death.

According to Stuff, the body was found by a member of the public just after 3pm in the Mangaotuku Stream near Devon Intermediate School in the suburb of Lynmouth.

The school grounds have been cordoned off and police confirmed it was a man's body that was found.

The body has been removed and a scene guard is in place.