Man's body found in West Auckland bush

A man's body has been found in a section of bush in West Auckland.

While the body has yet to be formally identified, police say they were searching the area in Henderson in relation to a previous missing person.

"At this stage police believe the body may be that of the missing person, however until formal identification processes are complete we are unable to confirm this," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams says.

The area has been cordoned off and a scene guard is set to stay in place overnight.

Calvin Lindsay Wicksteed. Source: Supplied

Yesterday, an appeal was launched for sightings of West Auckland man Calvin Lindsay Wicksteed.

The 59-year-old hasn't been in touch with his family since January 20.

He was known to frequently visit the Henderson area, police said yesterday.

New Zealand
Auckland
