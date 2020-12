A man's body has been found in a pond in Porirua this morning.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called at around 11.15am to the pond near Warspite Avenue, Cannons Creek, today after a member of the public reported finding the body.

The Police Dive Squad was called in to help recover the man's body.

The man has yet to be identified, with a post-mortem to be carried out.