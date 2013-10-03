 

Man's body found in Hastings carpark - police investigating 'unexplained' death

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in a Hastings carpark this morning.

Police were called to a property on Pakowhai Rd, Pakowhai, at 8.58am today where a man was located deceased in a carpark area.

This is a commercial location with adjacent tyre and carpet shops, as well as a martial arts complex.

Police said in a statement the deceased man is wearing a chequered grey/white long sleeve top, an orange glow vest, blue jeans and black shoes.

The man is estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s. 

The identity and cause of the man's death is as yet unknown.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained by police and a scene examination is underway.

Anyone with sightings or information is asked to contact Hawke's Bay Police.

MORE TO COME

