TODAY |

Man's body found at bottom of Cape Farewell cliff in Tasman, recovery underway

Source:  1 NEWS

An operation is underway today to recover a man’s body down a cliff at Cape Farewell, Tasman. 

Cape Farewell coastline. Source: istock.com

Police received a call yesterday afternoon reporting personal items had been found on a clifftop track.

A drone found the man’s body “some way down the cliff”, police said in a statement today.

Police Search and Rescue and an Alpine Cliff Rescue team are working to recover the body.

Police said the man’s death isn’t connected to the search for missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor.

Police said the death will be referred to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Tasman
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man's body found at bottom of Cape Farewell cliff in Tasman, recovery underway
2
Hunua Falls searchers stood down in search for missing Auckland woman
3
Two Auckland premises shut down overnight after failing to comply with Level 2 restrictions
4
Government scraps consents for low-risk building work
5
No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for second day in a row
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bait laid after suspicion stoat has reached pest-free Motutapu Island

Two Auckland premises shut down overnight after failing to comply with Level 2 restrictions

Prominent political pundit Matthew Hooton pulls back from commentary over Todd Muller link

Government scraps consents for low-risk building work