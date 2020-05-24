Man's body found at bottom of Cape Farewell cliff in Tasman, recovery underway

An operation is underway today to recover a man’s body down a cliff at Cape Farewell, Tasman.

Cape Farewell coastline. Source: istock.com

Police received a call yesterday afternoon reporting personal items had been found on a clifftop track.

A drone found the man’s body “some way down the cliff”, police said in a statement today.

Police Search and Rescue and an Alpine Cliff Rescue team are working to recover the body.

Police said the man’s death isn’t connected to the search for missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor.