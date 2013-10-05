Man's body found after car crashes off steep bank into a West Coast river

The body of a man who died after his vehicle crashed off a steep bank into a West Coast river has been found this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, 44, died after his car crashed into a bank before plummeting into the Okuru River in Haast, West Coast.

A search and rescue effort was started after the man's car was found by a passing jet boater on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found 1km downstream from his vehicle and has since been recovered.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.