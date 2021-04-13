TODAY |

Manhunt underway in Motueka after shooting leaves one person in hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Armed police are looking for a man in Motueka after a shooting left one person hospitalised this afternoon.

Police at scene of Motueka incident. Source: Supplied

According to police the incident occurred just after 1pm.

"One male has been injured as a result and is currently receiving medical attention," police say.

"Police are undertaking inquiries to locate another male believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry Street, Motueka."

Police say they're still investigating whether the two men involved are known to each other, and exactly what took place. 

A worker at Hotel Motueka told 1 NEWS they saw 10 police cars driving "like mayhem".

St John says one person is in a moderate to minor condition and is being transported by helicopter to Nelson Hospital.

A Placemakers worker says he saw two police cars “screaming” and “going like hell” towards Fry Street around 1pm.

Another person was told to leave the area by police.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tasman
