Manhunt underway in Motueka after shooting leaves one person in hospital

Armed police are looking for a man in Motueka after a shooting left one person hospitalised this afternoon.

Police at scene of Motueka incident. Source: Supplied

According to police the incident occurred just after 1pm.

"One male has been injured as a result and is currently receiving medical attention," police say.

"Police are undertaking inquiries to locate another male believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry Street, Motueka."

Police say they're still investigating whether the two men involved are known to each other, and exactly what took place.

A worker at Hotel Motueka told 1 NEWS they saw 10 police cars driving "like mayhem".

St John says one person is in a moderate to minor condition and is being transported by helicopter to Nelson Hospital.

A Placemakers worker says he saw two police cars “screaming” and “going like hell” towards Fry Street around 1pm.