Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner in Wellington area, residents asked to stay indoors

A manhunt is on for an escaped inmate in the Silverstream and Heretaunga areas of Wellington, with residents asked to stay indoors to assist with a helicopter’s heat technology.

Police and the Westpac Helicopter are assisting Corrections in the search for Ricky Wilson, who escaped from custody while being transported to Rimutaka Prison tonight.

Police warn that he should not be approached and anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is urged to call 111.

Ricky Wilson. Source: New Zealand Police

The 29-year-old is described by police as Caucasian, 183cm tall with thin to medium build. Both his lower legs are heavily tattooed.

Police have asked that residents stay inside to “enable the helicopter's technology to better identify heat signatures of interest in this area.”

Steve Morgan, the acting prison director at Rimutaka Prison, said the prisoner escaped during a hospital visit.

“We are working with Police to locate a remand prisoner who absconded from custodial staff during a hospital escort this evening,” Mr Morgan said in a statement.

“We encourage anyone with any information to contact the Police on 111.”

Mr Morgan said the prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.