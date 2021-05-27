TODAY |

Manhunt underway after man was shot in Auckland overnight

A manhunt is underway after a man was shot in Auckland overnight.

The man arrived at Waitakere Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 1.20am.

Investigators are speaking with a number of people in the wider Avondale area as they work to establish what happened.

“Police are making a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances and to locate the person responsible,” a spokesperson said.

Police said they want to reassure the community that it does not appear to be a random incident. 

The man was taken to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. 

