Manhunt underway after man was shot in Auckland overnight

A manhunt is underway after a man was shot in Auckland overnight.
The man arrived at Waitakere Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 1.20am.
Investigators are speaking with a number of people in the wider Avondale area as they work to establish what happened.
“Police are making a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances and to locate the person responsible,” a spokesperson said.
Police said they want to reassure the community that it does not appear to be a random incident.
The man was taken to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.