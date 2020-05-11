Manhunt for dangerous prisoner who escaped custody continues in Wellington area

The manhunt for an escaped inmate in the Silverstream and Heretaunga areas of Wellington is continuing today.

Police last night began the search for Ricky Wilson, who escaped from custody about 7pm while being transported from Hutt Hospital to Rimutaka Prison.

The 29-year-old is described by police as Caucasian, 183cm tall with a thin to medium build. Both his lower legs are heavily tattooed.

"We want to reiterate that Wilson should not be approached," a police spokesperson said today.

Steve Morgan, the acting prison director at Rimutaka Prison, said the prisoner escaped during the hospital visit.

“We are working with Police to locate a remand prisoner who absconded from custodial staff during a hospital escort,” Mr Morgan said.

Mr Morgan said the prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

He said a full operational review into the circumstances of the incident will be carried out.

Ricky Wilson. Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking Wilson to come forward and hand himself in and is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.