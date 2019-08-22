TODAY |

Manhunt continues for three escaped prisoners in Levin

Police are still on the hunt for three prisoners who escaped custody in Levin last night.

The men were being escorted into a car in Levin about 5.40pm when another offender restrained an officer, allowing for the three men to escape, authorities said. 

The men - 30-year-old Wiremu Eparaima, 27-year-old Te Wera Hemara and 23-year-old Emmanuel Witana - are then alleged to have hijacked a nearby vehicle and later abandoned it on foot.

The men were being escorted to a car outside court when they vanished.

Police said the trio should not be approached and if spotted the public should call 111 immediately.

Any information that may assist can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The trio is accused of then carjacking a motorist as they made their escape, 1 NEWS’ Andrew Macfarlane explains from Levin. Source: 1 NEWS
