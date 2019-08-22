Manhunt continues for three escaped prisoners in Levin

Police are still on the hunt for three prisoners who escaped custody in Levin last night.

The men were being escorted into a car in Levin about 5.40pm when another offender restrained an officer, allowing for the three men to escape, authorities said.

The men - 30-year-old Wiremu Eparaima, 27-year-old Te Wera Hemara and 23-year-old Emmanuel Witana - are then alleged to have hijacked a nearby vehicle and later abandoned it on foot.

Police said the trio should not be approached and if spotted the public should call 111 immediately.