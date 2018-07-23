Manhunt continues for prisoner who escaped police custody at Wellington hospital

Police are this morning still actively hunting for a 38-year-old prisoner who escaped custody at a Wellington hospital yesterday.

Donald Keepa. Source: NZ Police

Hutt Valley Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Donald Keepa, who evaded them after an incident at Hutt Hospital yesterday morning.

He was last seen in Avalon near Kennedy Good Bridge and State Highway 2.

Keepa is described as being 172cm tall, medium build, with distinctive tattoos on his neck.

Inspector James Mckay has asked the public to report and sightings of Keepa or information about his whereabouts.

"Keepa is not considered dangerous to the general public however he should not be approached," Inspector Mckay said.