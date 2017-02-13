 

Manhunt after stranger forces woman into car on Auckland street in 'sexually-motivated crime'

Police are making inquiries and hunting a man who abducted a woman on a residential Auckland street this afternoon before she escaped by jumping out of the moving vehicle.

The woman was able to escape the man by opening the door of his moving car and jumping out.
Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin gave an update on the situation late this afternoon, and said CCTV footage and witness accounts are being reviewed.

A woman was walking along Ian McKinnon Drive and turned had just turned into Haslett Street when she noticed a man near two cars.

The man was a Maori or Pacific Islander of large build in his 30s, and he had tattoos on both arms. The victim said he was wearing a red and white checked shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath.

The man grabbed the victim from behind and forced her into the passenger seat of his vehicle, which the victim described as a dark silver or grey medium sized SUV - the size of a Toyota RAV 4 or Honda CRV, but the make and model are not yet known - and she described the interior as being quite clean.

He drove off, and as he came to Copeland Street, the victim managed to open the door and jumped from the moving car, scraping the left-hand door of the car on a parked car's wing mirror as she did so.

She sustained moderate injuries, including cuts and abrasions, and two members of the public who saw her jump immediate came to help her, and called police as the driver sped off.

DSS Baldwin said police are yet to identify the man or his vehicle, and they need to hear from anyone who believes they know something.

"We believe this is a sexually-motivated crime and we need the public's assistance to catch this man," he said.

"She is very upset and distressed ... it would be distressing for any woman to be attacked in that manner."

A scene examination is underway and officers have been going door to door talking with locals who may have seen something or captured images on CCTV cameras.

Anyone who has seen a car like the description is  urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 immediately.


