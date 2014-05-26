 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Manhunt after shots fired at Hanmer Springs house during violent home invasion

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

A Police search is underway for a man involved in a home invasion who also fired several shots at a house full of people during an incident in Hanmer Springs overnight.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Armed police were called to the north Canterbury town about 9.30pm yesterday following reports of gunfire.

A number of people were home at the address, Police said, but fortunately none of them were hit by gunfire.

One man at the address aged in his 50s did suffer a moderate head injury after being assaulted.

Police said they were unable to locate the offender last night, but are now looking for a silver 2017 Nissan X-Trail with registration number KQU365.

Information can be given to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cordons will remain at the scene throughout the day while the scene examination is taking place.

Police said the occupant or occupants of the Nissan should not be approached by members of the public.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
2
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:45
4
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

00:15
5
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

01:15
See Robert Muldoon before he was Prime Minister, as we bring the iconic moments in New Zealand history.

Watch: Robert Muldoon admits defeat as 'Big Norm' storms to victory in 1972

As the nation counts down to the election, we bring you one of the moments from the 1972 campaign.

01:24
The black and white version shows a sneak peek into Kiwi life over 50 years ago, showing it’s not all that different.

Election flashback: 'Too much mudslinging?' - Amazing look at NZ's first TV election coverage

The black and white coverage provides a sneak peek into Kiwi life.


00:34
Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning’s press conference.

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant

Parker's promoter was booted out of the pre-fight media conference in London.

00:56
The Labour leader says she will be 'Prime Minister for Morrinsville as I am for Mt Albert'.

Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

The Labour leader said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally.

03:39
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Jet fuel set to flow to Auckland from Sunday

Refining NZ says it remains on track to have jet fuel flowing from the Marsden Point refinery to Wiri.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 