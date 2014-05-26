Manhunt after shots fired at Hanmer Springs house during violent home invasion

A Police search is underway for a man involved in a home invasion who also fired several shots at a house full of people during an incident in Hanmer Springs overnight.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Armed police were called to the north Canterbury town about 9.30pm yesterday following reports of gunfire.

A number of people were home at the address, Police said, but fortunately none of them were hit by gunfire.

One man at the address aged in his 50s did suffer a moderate head injury after being assaulted.

Police said they were unable to locate the offender last night, but are now looking for a silver 2017 Nissan X-Trail with registration number KQU365.

Information can be given to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cordons will remain at the scene throughout the day while the scene examination is taking place.