 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Mangled trampoline, damaged fences and flooding – Kiwis share pics of Cyclone Gita damage

share

Source:

Breakfast

Residents affected by the storm have shared their pictures with TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

LIVE: Towns left sodden as ex-Cyclone Gita tears through parts of New Zealand, closing roads


00:57
2
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

01:17
3
Darryl and Julie Thomas have never seen anything like this flooding at their property in 41 years living there.

Around 40 people will be sleeping in buses tonight, with Chinese tourists trapped south of Hokitika

00:15
4
The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.

Watch: Motorist braves heavily flooded Takaka Hill road during Cyclone Gita - 'I'm glad I've got good tyres'

00:57
5
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams into upper South Island

00:41
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

LIVE: Towns left sodden as ex-Cyclone Gita tears through parts of New Zealand, closing roads

1 NEWS has the latest developments as parts of New Zealand wake up after a wild night.

01:09
The Manurewa High School student is wowing with his latest song Birdie.

Watch as South Auckland student Sonatane Kaufusi sings his hit song in the Seven Sharp studio

The Manurewa High School student is wowing with his latest song Birdie.


00:09
Heavy rain has turned normally sedate creeks into rivers in the top of the South Island.

Gita turns creeks into rivers near Motueka as Nelson Tasman declares emergency

There's localised flooding in Motueka, Takaka and Marahau and significant flooding in the Riwaka Plains area.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The worst of Gita should cross the country tonight – the morning will still be rough but should improve across the day

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:32
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings us the latest details from the National Party leadership race.

Analysis: National Party leadership race fires up, deputy position now open

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings the latest details from the race.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 