Mangere homicide: Second person charged over death of 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama

A second person has been charged over the death of 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama in Mangere, Auckland.

Demetrius Pairama

In a statement police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death.

The teenager’s body was located by police at a vacant property on the evening of Sunday July 8.

A 27-year-old woman appeared in the Manukau District Court on Monday also charged with the teenager’s murder.

She has been bailed to appear in the Auckland High Court on the 8th of August 2018.