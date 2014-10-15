Mangawhai Heads vegetation fire now contained

A vegetation fire that started in the early hours of this morning, a mere 100 metres from properties on the Mangawhai Heads in the Kaipara region, has now been contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified about the fire around 3am this morning, on arrival, the flames were 50m by 50m in size.

However, the fire has now been contained, a spokesperson from Fire and Emergency services said no injuries have been reported and properties are no longer at risk.

One helicopter was sent to the scene this morning, launching an offensive air attack on the fire.

Earlier today, the spokesperson told 1 NEWS crews were setting up protections for the affected houses.

She said police were called to organise evacuations. Seven appliances were sent overnight.







