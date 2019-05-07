TODAY |

Mangakino policeman Murray Stretch's killer to be released on parole after 20 years behind bars

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
Paul Hobbs

After 20 years behind bars, the man who brutally murdered Mangakino policeman Murray Stretch will be released on parole.

Carlos Namana was 19 when he killed Constable Stretch on the old hospital grounds in the small Waikato town in 1999.

His release has been welcomed by a number of Murray Stretch's family.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Mangakino policeman Murray Stretch's sister, Winsome Stretch, says Carlos Namana has the opportunity to live the rest of his life in an exemplary fashion. Source: 1 NEWS

    "I'm delighted that he now has the opportunity to re-join the community and live the rest of his life in an exemplary fashion", says Winsome Stretch, Mr Stretch's sister.

    "Carlos knows what he has to do to live the sort of life that I think he wants to and I truly believe he will be a fantastic citizen," Ms Stretch says.

    Namana was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 16 years.

    He has been refused parole up until now.

    The Parole Board decision released today notes a recent psychological report assessing Namana as "medium to high risk of violent re-offending" and a "high risk of general re-offending". But after considering his behaviour and development in prison over the past 10 years, his robust release plan and long-standing support network, the board "is satisfied Mr Namana no longer poses an undue risk".

    The board pointed out how he has obtained a number of unit standard qualifications while in prison in carpentry, horticulture, furniture making and engineering.

    He has been on a release to work programme for the past year and has a number of job offers when he is released. 

    His release comes with a number of conditions including: 

    - No drugs or alcohol
    - Not to enter Mangakino, South Waikato and the Tokoroa regions
    - A curfew
    - Electronic Monitoring

    Namana will have a face to face monitoring hearing in four months to discuss his progress.

    Namana undertook a Restorative Justice conference with Stretch family members some years ago which laid the platform for future prison visits.

    Winsome Stretch says she decided soon after her brother's death to forgive Namana, saying, "Often people in the news who've suffered terrible tragedies and they're angry and bitter."

    She didn't want that, "so I decided the way to do that was to forgive him".

    Ms Stretch says she's an atheist so it wasn't a Christian act but a selfish act so she could go on to live a happy life.

    She says she now considers Carlos Namana as a friend and would welcome him to her home for a cup of tea.

    Namana will be released from prison next month.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Some members of Mr Stretch’s family are welcoming Carlos Namana’s release. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Crime and Justice
      Hamilton and Waikato
      Paul Hobbs
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      02:19
      National voted against the suspension but the Government had the numbers.
      National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'
      2
      A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
      Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
      3
      Prince William welcomed his brother Prince Harry to the new club of parenting.
      Prince William, Kate 'absolutely thrilled' over birth of nephew
      4
      Fonterra changes milk tanker schedule for biggest fan, Waikato man with incredibly rare syndrome
      5
      New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
      Banks start cutting mortgage rates after OCR lowered for first time in over two years
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      00:34
      Bland was found hanging in her jail cell three days after being stopped for not signalling a lane change.

      Video Sandra Bland took during confrontational 2015 traffic stop in Texas surfaces

      Family of Kiwi man killed in Panama lay flowers, retrieve belongings from yacht
      03:22
      Exhibition curator Dr Colin Miskelly explains.

      New $12 million Te Papa exhibit showcases the scent of native birds
      06:13

      Company behind Hayley Holt face cream scam exposed