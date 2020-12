Work on a replacement to the Manawatū Gorge begins today, three years after multiple slips forced the State Highway to close.

An 11-kilometre stretch of highway is projected to cost $620 million, taking funds from Auckland's City Rail Link to help front the cost.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend the celebrations today, with the rebuild estimated to be finished in 2024.