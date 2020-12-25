Managed isolation returnees make most of odd Christmas - ‘Small price to pay’

For the 5724 returnees still in one of New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities, Christmas Day this year looked slightly different than any other.

Ryan King, one of 5724 in managed isolation today, is counting down the days until he’s allowed out.

“It's a small price to pay to see the family and there's no other option,” he told 1 NEWS.

“It's either you do this and have two weeks of lockdown, or you don't see them at all.”

King said he was looking forward to a dinner of Christmas ham, vegetables and velvet cake.

Meanwhile, Jess Braddock is one of the lucky ones getting out of managed isolation today.

“I know I'm lucky that I get to see my family today. So, just want to give a shout out to all the people working in isolation and at the border, or who don't get to see their family.”

But just because the returnees aren’t at home, it doesn’t mean they’re missing out on the festivities.

Staff in the facilities have been working extra hard to make sure those who won't be spending the holiday with friends and family can still be included in festivities.

From food stations outside so kids can leave treats for visiting reindeer, to stockings hanging outside their rooms, each facility has been organising a range of festive activities to keep up the Christmas cheer.