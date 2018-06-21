 

ManaBus and Naked Bus to cease services in mid-July

Budget coach services ManaBus and Naked Bus have announced they will cease operations in mid-July.

A ManaBus express in Auckland.

Source: istock.com

The combined entities have made the announcement on their websites today, saying all their bus and tour services will cease operation on July 15.

Fifty jobs are on the line as a result, the NZ Herald reports, quoting a spokesperson as saying they're working with the 50 staff members to support them through the transition.​

ManaBus and Naked Bus say they'll provide full refunds on bookings for beyond July 15 and they're recommending re-booking with InterCity.

Travellers who already have a 'Naked Passport' will be refunded if that ticket extends beyond July 15.

The operators are apologising for disruptions to people's travel plans.

The companies are part of the group which operates Fullers ferries, and the group reportedly wants to focus more on its ferry services.

