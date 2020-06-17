Man winched to safety after car crashes down cliff in Canterbury

A man has been winched to safety after crashing his car down a cliff in Christchurch this afternoon.

Car down bank on Dyers Pass Road. Source: Supplied

The incident happened on Dyers Pass Road above Governors Bay around 1:30pm according to a GCH Aviation rescue helicopter spokesperson.

A man, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, had to be cut free by Fire & Emergency New Zealand staff who were winched into the site by the rescue helicopter along with their cutting gear.

It took 50-60 minutes to cut the man out, GCH Aviation says. The car was approximately 90-100 metres below the road.

The man was treated on scene by the rescue helicopter's intensive care paramedic, before being winched onboard the helicopter and flown to Christchurch Hospital, with moderate injuries.

The helicopter also needed to winch the rescuers and their equipment back out from the steep terrain.