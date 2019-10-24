Man wielding screwdriver robs Irish bar in Christchurch

An Irish bar in Christchurch has been robbed by a man wielding a screwdriver, who got away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Police are seeking the public's help to identify this man over the robbery at the Craic Irish Bar on Riccarton Road, Christchurch at around 10:30am today.

The man was armed with a screwdriver and demanded cash from staff before leaving with an undisclosed sum of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

He is described as Caucasian, of a skinny build, and between 40 and 50 years old.