Man wielding screwdriver robs Irish bar in Christchurch

An Irish bar in Christchurch has been robbed by a man wielding a screwdriver, who got away with an undisclosed sum of money.
Police are seeking the public's help to identify this man over the robbery at the Craic Irish Bar on Riccarton Road, Christchurch at around 10:30am today.
The man was armed with a screwdriver and demanded cash from staff before leaving with an undisclosed sum of money.
No one was injured in the incident.
He is described as Caucasian, of a skinny build, and between 40 and 50 years old.
He has some facial scarring and was wearing a light grey coloured sweatshirt with horizontal two toned stripes across the chest and arms, sunglasses, a hat and was carrying an over the shoulder satchel bag.