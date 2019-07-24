TODAY |

Man waving tino rangatiratanga flag arrested at Auckland Ihumātao protest

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Auckland

A man waving a tino rangatiratanga flag has been arrested at Auckland's Ihumātao protest today.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS captured the incident unfold as police tackled the man to the ground and took him into custody just after midday.

The arrest comes after a group of protestors have occupied the contested Māori land at Ihumātao, near Auckland Airport, which is due to be developed by Fletcher Building. Many believe the site to be sacred.

There were three arrests made yesterday after an eviction notice was served against the occupiers and a further three arrests have also been made today.

Fletcher Building released a statement on the protest this afternoon which reads: "Fletcher Building respects any person’s right to protest.

"However, we are the rightful and legitimate owner of the land at Ōruarangi Road, and we look forward to working with mana whenua to develop housing for their people, and to build a new neighbourhood.

"For now, our primary focus is on the safety of our people, of police, and of those protesting. We hope that the protest does not become unsafe.

"Fletcher Building continues to work with iwi including Te Kawerau ā Maki and Te Ākitai Waiohua, and support the kaumatua and kuia who yesterday asked protestors to leave."

Earlier, a busy intersection at the top of Wellington's Lambton Quay came to a standstill as Ihumātao protestors blocked the road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The housing development at Ihumātao is being built on sacred land, critics of the project say. Source: 1 NEWS

The area in Wellington has since been cleared while protests continue at the site in Auckland.


 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three police officers tackled the man to the ground in a farm field. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
3
Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to try and save Maxim Dadashev but it was too late.
Watch: Trainer’s heart-breaking plea to Russian boxer to stop bout, two days before death from brain injury
4
With the Olympics one year away, Liti is looking to add to his Commonwealth Games gold.
'The build-up has started' – weightlifter David Liti has eyes on Tokyo 2020
5
Protestors block Wellington intersection, march to Parliament over Ihumātao housing development
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Seven people with measles released from isolation in Hawke's Bay, 21 still confined

Protestors block Wellington intersection, march to Parliament over Ihumātao housing development
Waiheke Island / Auckland

Waiheke Island to get electric buses from mid-2020
Fog in Auckland on the morning of July 24, 2019.

Fog leads to delays and cancellations at Auckland Airport