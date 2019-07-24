Man waving tino rangatiratanga flag arrested at Auckland Ihumātao protest

A man waving a tino rangatiratanga flag has been arrested at Auckland's Ihumātao protest today.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS captured the incident unfold as police tackled the man to the ground and took him into custody just after midday.

The arrest comes after a group of protestors have occupied the contested Māori land at Ihumātao, near Auckland Airport, which is due to be developed by Fletcher Building. Many believe the site to be sacred.

There were three arrests made yesterday after an eviction notice was served against the occupiers and a further three arrests have also been made today.

Fletcher Building released a statement on the protest this afternoon which reads: "Fletcher Building respects any person’s right to protest.

"However, we are the rightful and legitimate owner of the land at Ōruarangi Road, and we look forward to working with mana whenua to develop housing for their people, and to build a new neighbourhood.

"For now, our primary focus is on the safety of our people, of police, and of those protesting. We hope that the protest does not become unsafe.

"Fletcher Building continues to work with iwi including Te Kawerau ā Maki and Te Ākitai Waiohua, and support the kaumatua and kuia who yesterday asked protestors to leave."

Earlier, a busy intersection at the top of Wellington's Lambton Quay came to a standstill as Ihumātao protestors blocked the road.

The area in Wellington has since been cleared while protests continue at the site in Auckland.