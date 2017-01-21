Man wanted for unlawful sexual connection arrested

Police have taken Alexander "Sandy" Tamati, 59, into custody, charged with unlawful sexual connection.

He was arrested without incident in Hastings this afternoon and the matter is now before the courts.

Several addresses in Hastings were searched yesterday by the police and Armed Offenders Squad and two of Tamati's associates are in custody on related charges.

"There will be people in Hawke's Bay wanting to harbour Sandy Tamati," said Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

He said the police will charge anyone who helps Tamati evade the police.

"We urge Mr Tamati to hand himself in."