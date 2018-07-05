Man wanted over Wellington shooting, two others charged

Source:
A man is wanted by police and two others have been charged, after a man was shot in Wellington in late June.
Police say Duane Edward Huaki is wanted over the shooting of a 36-year-old man at a George Street address in Stokes Valley on June 26.
Huaki is 39-years-old, and approximately 174cm in height and of medium build. Police caution that Huaki may be unpredictable.
Yesterday two people were arrested and jointly charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition over the incident.
The two charged are a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who live locally and they appeared today before the Lower Hutt District Court.
Anyone with any information on Huaki's whereabouts should contact police on 111 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
