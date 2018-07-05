Man wanted over Wellington shooting, two others charged

A man is wanted by police and two others have been charged, after a man was shot in Wellington in late June.

Duane Edward Huaki. Source: NZ Police

Police say Duane Edward Huaki is wanted over the shooting of a 36-year-old man at a George Street address in Stokes Valley on June 26.

Huaki is 39-years-old, and approximately 174cm in height and of medium build. Police caution that Huaki may be unpredictable.

Yesterday two people were arrested and jointly charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition over the incident.

The two charged are a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who live locally and they appeared today before the Lower Hutt District Court.