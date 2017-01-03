Man wanted over Napier alleged hit and run on cyclist

A man is wanted over an alleged hit and run that left a cyclist in a serious condition in Napier last Friday.

Jamie Lesley Jones. Source: NZ Police

Police are searching for Jamie Lesley Jones over the incident. There is a warrant out for Jones' arrest.

Police are urging anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts to come forward.

Information can be reported to Hawkes Bay's Napier Police Station on 06 831 0700.