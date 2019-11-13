Man wanted over knife-point robbery of Invercargill store

Police have released photos of a knife-wielding man captured on CCTV during an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

Police said the man entered the Collingwood Foodcentre on North Road last Saturday at 3am.

They said he threatened two staff members with an orange-handled knife before leaving with cash and pouches of tobacco.

The alleged offender is described as a Pākehā man in his late teens or early twenties, about 182cm tall and of a thin build.

He was wearing a white hoodie, light blue or grey jeans/chinos, black gloves, a black balaclava or stocking, black sunglasses and black shoes with no brand markings.

He was seen travelling north on North Road after the robbery.

Police would like to speak to the man in the image. They are asking anyone who recognises him, or has any other information that may assist, to call 105 and quote file number 191109/3839.