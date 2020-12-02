TODAY |

Man wanted over fatal shooting north of Auckland found unresponsive by police

Police have found a 45-year-old man they were seeking over the fatal shooting of a man north of Auckland at the weekend. 

Serene Tilsley and Desmond Lawrence Bourne. Source: New Zealand Police

The man, Desmond Lawrence Bourne, was found unresponsive at a central Auckland address and he has been taken into medical care, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

He is under guard at hospital. 

The 21-year-old woman who was being sought, Serene Tilsley, has handed herself in to police this morning, and she has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The pair were being sought over the fatal shooting of Rodney man Zane Smith, 37, on Saturday.

Tilsley will appear at North Shore District Court today.

Police said inquiries are ongoing but they are not seeking anyone else.

