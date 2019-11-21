Man wanted over Auckland assault that left woman with brain bleed and fractured skull

A man is wanted by police over an assault in Auckland that left a woman with a brain bleed and fractured skull.

Police say Michael Melville, 33, also known as Michael Lucas, is wanted for arrest over a serious assault incident in Birkenhead in the early hours of Monday this week.

The female victim received serious injuries including a skull fracture, brain bleed, fractured eye socket and broken nose and is recovering in hospital, according to police.

Police say Michael Melville is known to hire rental vehicles and may be travelling between Auckland and Dunedin.

He is described by police as being of medium build and 185cm tall and can be identified from a number of tattoos including the letters “N.S” on his neck and a large skull on his left forearm.

If you see Michael Melville, please phone 111.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 697 and quote file number 191118/5657.