Man wanted over alleged car-jacking in peak hour Auckland traffic where person was struck with car

A man is on the loose who police allege crashed into another car while driving a stolen car, before car-jacking a member of the public and escaping in Auckland today.

A CCTV image of a crash and alleged carjacking in St Lukes. Source: Supplied

Haumia Manuel, 35, is being sought over the alleged incident, which took place about 9am at the intersection of St Lukes Road and New North Road.

Police say a police van was travelling in the area when they observed a stolen car, and the driver then accelerated away through a red light.

Police followed, and the stolen car crashed into another car in the intersection, before the occupant left the vehicle.

He then ran down a line of cars waiting at the intersection trying car doors, until he found one which opened, and he pulled the member of the public from their car.

An image of Haumia Manuel, issued by Police. Source: Supplied

Police gave chase on foot, and Manuel allegedly reversed the car away, hitting the member of the public he had just pulled from the car.

An ambulance was called for them but treatment was not required.

Police say Manuel then fled in the stolen car, which was found dumped outside a property in Harrington Road, Henderson.

Multiple police staff are now in the area including dog handlers, but Manuel has not yet been found.