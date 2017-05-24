 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Man wanted over alleged car-jacking in peak hour Auckland traffic where person was struck with car

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man is on the loose who police allege crashed into another car while driving a stolen car, before car-jacking a member of the public and escaping in Auckland today.

A CCTV image of a crash and alleged carjacking in St Lukes

A CCTV image of a crash and alleged carjacking in St Lukes.

Source: Supplied

Haumia Manuel, 35, is being sought over the alleged incident, which took place about 9am at the intersection of St Lukes Road and New North Road.

Police say a police van was travelling in the area when they observed a stolen car, and the driver then accelerated away through a red light.

Police followed, and the stolen car crashed into another car in the intersection, before the occupant left the vehicle.

He then ran down a line of cars waiting at the intersection trying car doors, until he found one which opened, and he pulled the member of the public from their car.

An image of Haumia Manuel, issued by Police

An image of Haumia Manuel, issued by Police.

Source: Supplied

Police gave chase on foot, and Manuel allegedly reversed the car away, hitting the member of the public he had just pulled from the car.

An ambulance was called for them but treatment was not required.

Police say Manuel then fled in the stolen car, which was found dumped outside a property in Harrington Road, Henderson.

Multiple police staff are now in the area including dog handlers, but Manuel has not yet been found.

Anyone who know where he is or sees him should call 111 immediately - he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


01:23
2
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

3
Salem Abedi.

First picture of alleged Manchester suicide bomber published by UK newspaper


4
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


00:30
5
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.

00:17
Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.

Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert yesterday, saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

02:02
Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.

Labour says selling off water with no royalty is 'wrong'

1 News revealed plans for what could be NZ's biggest water bottling plant.

00:21
Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Queen reflected on the terrible bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

The Queen holds moment of silence for Manchester concert bomb victims

Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also paid tribute to the 22 people killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ