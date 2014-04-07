Man wanted in South Korea for allegedly killing family sentenced for Auckland theft

A man wanted in South Korea following the alleged murders of three members of his family has been sentenced for a historical theft in Auckland.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Sungkwan Kim, 33, appeared at the North Shore District Court by video link today and was handed a sentence of two months' jail after admitting the theft of whiteware from a flat he lived in in 2015.

At his last court appearance, Kim was provisionally arrested on the behalf of Korean authorities to begin the process of extradition.

On Friday, the court heard authorities were still waiting for a sign-off from New Zealand's minister of justice before Kim could consent to be returned to South Korea to face charges.

Local media reported South Korean police were looking for Kim over the murders of his mother, stepfather and 14-year-old half-brother on October 21.

He arrived in Auckland on October 24 as a New Zealand resident, according to Immigration New Zealand, and was arrested soon after for the theft.

Kim was on Friday remanded in custody until an extradition hearing on December 8.